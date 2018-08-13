Hospice Touch of Tomah Memorial Hospital has scheduled a grief support series to help people who have lost a family member or friend.
A six-week group grief support and education series will be held each Tuesday beginning Sept. 4 to Oct. 9 from 9:30-11 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St., in Tomah. Participants can choose either the morning or the afternoon times.
Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator Heidi Cavaness RN said the series, titled “The Journey Through Grief,” will define grief and look at helping people cope on a daily basis.
“This support group is open to anyone in the community who has been touched by loss,” said Cavaness.
There is no charge for the program; however, Cavaness said officials are asking participants to register by calling Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250 in Tomah by Aug. 28.
