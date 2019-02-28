Donation

Tomah Memorial Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation staff (from left) TMH cardiac rehab exercise physiologist Anna Wargowsky, MS, CEP; clinical exercise physiologist Holly Winchel, BS, CEP; registered clinical exercise physiologist and cardiac rehabilitation coordinator Shana Steele, MS, RCEP, CCRP, CES, CSCS; registered clinical exercise physiologist Samantha Rank, MS, RCEP, CCRP; along with cardiac rehab patients Betty Frey of Tomah, and David Witt of Warrens, displayed donations collected during the recent TMH National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week food drive.

Tomah Memorial Hospital cardiac rehab staff and patients collected 200 pounds of food for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry and Tomah’s Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter to mark National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week.

“It was a great way for our staff, hospital staff and cardiac rehab patients to contribute to two important organizations in our community,” said Shana Steele, TMH cardiac rehab coordinator.

Steele said the food drive was one of several activities held in the department to mark the special healthcare week.

“Not only were we able to highlight the life-saving impact of our cardiac rehabilitation services, we were able to support area residents and their pets,” Steele said,.

National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week was initiated by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation to focus national attention on cardiac rehabilitation’s contribution to the improvement of the health and physical performance of individuals at risk for heart disease and residents diagnosed with heart disease or dysfunction.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

