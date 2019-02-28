Tomah Memorial Hospital cardiac rehab staff and patients collected 200 pounds of food for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry and Tomah’s Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter to mark National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week.
“It was a great way for our staff, hospital staff and cardiac rehab patients to contribute to two important organizations in our community,” said Shana Steele, TMH cardiac rehab coordinator.
Steele said the food drive was one of several activities held in the department to mark the special healthcare week.
“Not only were we able to highlight the life-saving impact of our cardiac rehabilitation services, we were able to support area residents and their pets,” Steele said,.
National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week was initiated by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation to focus national attention on cardiac rehabilitation’s contribution to the improvement of the health and physical performance of individuals at risk for heart disease and residents diagnosed with heart disease or dysfunction.
