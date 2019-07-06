Tomah Memorial Hospital Emergency Services has been recognized by the Wisconsin Trauma Care System for exceptional completeness of submitted records to the Wisconsin Trauma Registry for 2018.
TMH was one of 13 facilities recognized in the bronze category for record completeness, which TMH emergency services director Suzanne Downing, RN, said provides the hospital's trauma program with powerful data in support of enhanced care.
“The recognition shows our dedication and support of the state trauma system, which allows us to provide high-quality emergency services to the community," Downing said.
It is the first time that TMH emergency services received the recognition.
TMH submitted 118 records into the Wisconsin Department of Health Services system last year, which Downing said is slightly higher than the normal 100-plus records for an average year.
State officials said recognized facilities are an “exceptional example of dedication to reducing death and disability in Wisconsin through the collection of accurate and complete data.”
