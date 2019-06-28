Registration is under way for the Tomah Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 24th annual golf outing scheduled Friday, Aug. 2 at Hiawatha Golf Club, Tomah. Foundation president Pete Reichardt said the event has taken on extra significance the last couple of years in light of the construction of the new hospital − Tomah Health − on Tomah’s south side.
Hospital officials have said work on the estimated $66 million project adjacent to Interstate 90 along Gopher Drive is on budget and on schedule with the first patient day set for Oct. 2.
“The support of golfers and businesses will enable us to continue working and planning cooperatively with Tomah Health on the project,” Reichardt said.
The foundation has pledged a five-year, $275,000 donation toward the new facility.
Reichardt said golfers can now register for the 18-hole team scramble, which will also include a $25,000 hole-in-one event sponsored by the Ground Round Grill & Bar of Tomah and $5,000 putting contest supported by F&M Bank. He added that the outing will also feature silent and live auctions, a social hour and catered dinner.
“It has been one of the premiere golf events over the years, and we are looking forward to another tremendous event as a way to continue our vision to support local healthcare and wellness," he said.
Golf registration information has been mailed to past teams, but Reichardt said that new teams are welcome to take part. The registration deadline is Monday, July 15.
Registration information is available at tomahhospital.org or by contacting Tomah Memorial Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise at 608-374-6623 or at eprise@tomahhosptial.org.
