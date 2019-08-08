The MBE Wealth Management team of Dustin Powell, Joe Berry, Jeff Penkwitz and Tim Best topped the field of 30 teams to win the 24th annual Tomah Memorial Foundation Golf Outing held at Hiawatha Golf Club Aug. 2.
The team recorded a 14-under-par 58 during the 18-hole scramble event, which also included live and silent auctions and a catered dinner.
“The Foundation has made many donations for area wellness projects, including a five-year, $275,000 pledge to the new Tomah Health facility,” said foundation president Peter Reichardt.
Reichardt said the annual event takes on a significant role when golfers know the outing helps with the health and wellness of the area.
CCF Bank of Tomah was the main sponsor of this year’s foundation golf outing.
