Tomah Memorial Hospital TMH Women’s Health Night was held at Cranberry Country Lodge in Tomah May 7.
About 30 organizations provided information on women’s health and well-being during the event coordinated by the TMH Community Outreach Department. The hospital holds the event during odd-numbered years, while holding a men’s health night on even-numbered years.
Tomah area health and wellness guru “Winnifred,” better known as Dr. Bridget Owens, DC, took the stage for a special women’s health message later in the evening. Free massages, door prizes plus appetizers and refreshments were also provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.