Safe Sitter

Tomah Memorial Hospital community outreach health educator Cody Przybylski, MS, kneeling, center, offered diaper changing instructions to 13-year-old Jessa Todd of Tomah, left and 12-year-old Ashley Jaeger of Sparta, right, during a Safe Sitter class held at the hospital July 20.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Tomah Memorial Hospital community outreach health educator Cody Przybylski, MS, led a Safe Sitter class held at the hospital July 20.

Twelve children attended the training.

“The Safe Sitter class is a highly respected course that provides aspiring babysitters with the knowledge and skills they need to set parents at ease and help out families that need a responsible sitter,” said Przybylski.

Tomah Memorial Hospital became a registered Safe Sitter teaching site in 2014.

Children in sixth through eighth grades are taught the latest in babysitting safety as part of the nationally recognized program developed by Indianapolis pediatrician Dr. Patricia Keener after a colleague’s toddler choked to death while in the care of an adult sitter.

The hospital held four classes this summer.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

