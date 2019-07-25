Tomah Memorial Hospital community outreach health educator Cody Przybylski, MS, led a Safe Sitter class held at the hospital July 20.
Twelve children attended the training.
“The Safe Sitter class is a highly respected course that provides aspiring babysitters with the knowledge and skills they need to set parents at ease and help out families that need a responsible sitter,” said Przybylski.
Tomah Memorial Hospital became a registered Safe Sitter teaching site in 2014.
Children in sixth through eighth grades are taught the latest in babysitting safety as part of the nationally recognized program developed by Indianapolis pediatrician Dr. Patricia Keener after a colleague’s toddler choked to death while in the care of an adult sitter.
The hospital held four classes this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.