In preparation for the opening of its new Tomah Health facility, Tomah Memorial Hospital is introducing a new policy that adjusts access to its obstetrics department.
According to TMH obstetrics director Carrie Lord, MSN, RN, RNC-OB, the hospital will have controlled access to the OB department, 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning Monday, March 4.
“This really sets the stage for our operations at Tomah Health, while enhancing the existing security of our OB department at Tomah Memorial,” said Lord.
The new policy will require family members and friends to verify themselves to TMH OB staff prior to entering the department.
“There is a telephone located right outside our OB department that automatically dials into the unit, so as soon as a visitor picks it up, our staff will answer and verify with a mom to make sure it is OK to visit,” Lord said.
She said the new policy will also be good for mothers who may be resting, breastfeeding or participating in education and are unable to take visitors.
“We encourage that if a person is not the immediate family member or support person, visiting during the day − between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. − is the best time for mom,” Lord said.
Between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., family and friends are asked to enter the hospital and stop at the front desk, where staff will direct them to the OB department. Lord said after 9 p.m., visitors will enter the hospital via the emergency department, where visitor badges will be distributed to identify family and friends.
Lord said controlled access is a growing standard used in healthcare obstetric departments.
“There actually is an increase in facilities that are now controlling the access to nurseries,” said Lord. “As we plan for our new hospital, we wanted to try the process here to make sure it goes smoothly. Our ultimate goal is to keep patients, including moms and babies, safe.”
Lord said births at Tomah Memorial remain steady with 264 babies born last year.
“As the only hospital in Monroe County with an OB department, we continue to see steady activity in the department with good numbers for the first few months of 2019.”
Hospital officials are planning an Oct. 2 opening for Tomah Health, located at 501 Gopher Dr., on Tomah’s south end.
