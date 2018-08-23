Becker’s Hospital Review, an industry print publication, has named Tomah Memorial Hospital one of 66 "critical access hospitals to know" in the country.
It is the third consecutive year that TMH has been recognized by the health care print publication.
Last year, Tomah Memorial was on the "top 62 critical access hospitals to know" list by Becker’s.
“It’s always humbling when some outside organization recognizes you or your organization for the accomplishments that you have achieved,” said TMH CEO Phil Stuart. “To be listed as one of the top 66 critical access hospitals in the United States to be recognized is a great honor.”
Becker's Healthcare editors selected the hospitals based on awards and rankings from organizations, including iVantage Health Analytics, The Chartis Group, the National Rural Health Association, CareChex, Healthgrades and Medicare star ratings. Editors also considered the hospital's community impact and reputation for innovation.
“This is not something that we applied for or asked to be recognized,” added Stuart. “This is something the industry does on its own to recognize hospitals that achieve a very high standard, whether that be clinical, financial or combination of both.”
TMH was one of eight Wisconsin health care facilities on the "top 66’ list. There are 1,348 critical access hospitals in the United States.
Stuart said the number of Wisconsin facilities on the list “says a lot about the quality of critical access hospitals in the state.”
Tomah Memorial has been a critical access hospital since 2001. Congress developed the designation as part of the 1997 Balanced Budget Act in response to a string of hospital closures in the 1980s and early 1990s designed to reduce the financial vulnerability of rural hospitals and improve access to health care by keeping essential services in rural communities.
