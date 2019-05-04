Students in grades 4-6 can learn tips to prepare them to be safe when they are home alone.
The Tomah Memorial Hospital Community Outreach Dept. is offering the widely known Safe@Home by Safe Sitter class May 18, June 13 and June 14 from 4- 5:30 p.m. each day.
“The Safe@Home class is a 90-minute program that teaches students how to practice safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations, and what to do when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies,” said Tomah Memorial community health educator Julie Anderson, RN. “The class also introduces students to the Safe Sitter First Aid Chart and provides tips on ways students can learn a system to help assess and respond to injuries and illnesses.”
The cost of the class is $25 and includes the Safe@Home student booklet.
For more information or to register, contact Julie Anderson, RN at 608-374-6617 or janderson@tomahhospital.org.
