A guide to complimentary medicine options and overview of the Wisconsin Parkinson Association will be part of the Tomah Memorial Hospital Parkinson’s Support Group meeting scheduled Tuesday, April 2 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Tomah Memorial Hospital. Wisconsin Parkinson Association group engagement director Laurie Couillard, BS, will cover the topics during the free event.
The TMH Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.
For more information, contact TMH community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN, at 608-374-6617 or janderson@tomahhospital.org.
