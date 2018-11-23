Patients with Parkinson’s disease and caregivers are invited to a holiday get-together during the next Tomah Memorial Parkinson’s Support Group meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Tomah Memorial Hospital. The event will include a cookie exchange, along with holiday games and prizes. Anyone attending can bring a sweet treat.
For more information, contact hospital community outreach health educator Mandi Hoppa, MS, CHES at 608-374-0211.
Tomah Memorial’s Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.
