Tomah Memorial Hospital paid tribute to area doctors by donating to two Tomah area not-for-profit organizations.
TMH board of directors chairman Oak Moser, left, presented $750 checks to Tomah Boys & Girls Club executive director Karen DeSanto and St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County medical director Michael Saunders, M.D. The organizations were selected by local providers in a recent survey.
“We’re very fortunate to have a fantastic medical staff that helps us provide health care services to Tomah and the surrounding communities,” said Moser.
The donations were made on behalf of Tomah Memorial and TMH hospital providers in recognition of Doctors’ Day, which Moser said plays a dual role.
“It gives us the opportunity to not lose focus and understand the critical role that the doctors play for us and that these nonprofit organizations in the community contribute to helping our health care needs as well,” Moser added.
The first Doctors’ Day observance was organized in Georgia on March 30, 1933, and included the mailing of cards to physicians. Tomah Memorial continued that tradition by sending cards to local providers thanking them for their dedication and service.
