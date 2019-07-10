Tomah Memorial Hospital and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are looking to area residents to donate blood heading into a busy time of year.
Residents can donate blood at Tomah Memorial Hospital July 26 from noon to 6 p.m. in the classrooms at the hospital.
“Blood donations reach every part of our state to save lives, and during summer, we see a dramatic 20 percent decrease in donations. By donating blood at this drive, you help ensure we can support our community in a time of need,” said Versiti associate medical director Waseem Anani, M.D.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin serves more than 50 hospitals, including Tomah Memorial, across Wisconsin.
Tomah Memorial Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said as an extra incentive, all attempting donors will receive a voucher for one free admission to the Monroe County Fair July 24-28 at Recreation Park in Tomah.
To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. Forms are available at Tomah Memorial, and online with the Blood Center of Wisconsin at versiti.org/Wisconsin.
Donors can go online at tomahhospital.org to schedule an appointment.
