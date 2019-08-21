Tomah Memorial Hospital speech pathologist Kristen Gerke, MA, CCC\SLP will be the featured speaker at the Tomah Memorial Hospital Parkinson’s Support Group Tuesday, Sept. 3 meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. in the hospital’s lower level meeting room.
Gerke will discuss Parkinson's-related health concerns, including swallowing, drooling and choking.
Tomah Memorial’s Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.
For more information, contact Gerke at 608-374-6602 or TMH community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN at 608-374-6617 or janderson@tomahhospital.org.
