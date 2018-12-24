Staff from Tomah Memorial Hospital gave $2,600 to Tomah's Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.
The funds were a donation from hospital staff, board members and volunteers who had the opportunity to accept a grocery gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the item to the food pantry.
Pantry executive director Doug Staller said the donation will help the organization meet its annual operating budget for the pantry at 111 W. Veterans St., Tomah.
“We are humbled by the amount of community support for the pantry,” said Staller.
During the past three months, he said the pantry has provided food to 500 households each month, which is up from a normal 475 households.
Over the last seven years staff, board members and volunteers have been given the opportunity to make the donation, which has totaled about $20,000 to the local pantry.
