Providing care for a family member or loved one can be difficult and lonely. That’s why Tomah Memorial Hospital has teamed up with the Dementia Friendly Monroe County Coalition to offer a special day for caregivers.
“Caregivers are an underserved population with responsibility for difficult care of a loved one 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and many times caregivers end up neglecting their own health because all their time is spent caring for their loved one,” said TMH community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN.
Together with the Dementia Friendly Monroe County Coalition, Tomah Memorial Hospital will be holding The Longest Day: A Celebration of Caregivers Wednesday, June 5 from 1-5 p.m. at Murray’s on Main, 810 Superior Ave., in Tomah.
“Last year, we held this event for the first time and had a great turnout of 150 people in Sparta, so this year, we want to bring the event to Tomah,” Anderson said. “Our goal is to hold this event annually along with the Alzheimer’s Association’s focus on the longest day of the year.”
She said the mini-conference will provide many opportunities to share resources and for organizations to share information thanks in part to Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Monroe County.
The event will feature keynote speaker Jolene Brackey, the founder of Enhanced Moments and author of the book, Creating Moments of Joy.
“Jolene is a celebrated nationwide speaker in Alzheimer’s education and will share practical verbal and nonverbal communication skills which help the person feel heard and supported, while explaining how to creatively and effectively turn challenging situations into moments of joy,” said Anderson.
She said information from the recent Monroe County community health assessment shows caregivers in Monroe County do not have enough resources and support.
Anderson added that the event will also include a caregiver resource panel, a hand massage session and information from the Alzheimer’s Association on healthy living.
“This is an event to raise awareness for all caregivers, especially those who take care of family members or friends with Alzheimer’s and other dementias or Parkinson’s disease," she said.
There is no charge to attend, but Anderson said reservations are required by May 31. For questions about The Longest Day, or to RSVP contact Anderson at Tomah Memorial Hospital at 608-374-6617 or janderson@tomahhospital.org.
