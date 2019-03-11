Tomah Memorial Hospital officials hope area residents can help meet a need for blood by donating at Tomah Memorial Hospital Friday, March 22. Residents can donate blood from noon to 6 p.m. at Tomah Memorial Hospital.
“Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is grateful to the community for their support during the recent winter storms. However, the need for blood − in particular type O negative − is constant, and we are asking blood donors to help us save the lives of patients in our community,” said Matt Queen, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin public relations and communications specialist.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin strives to see 800 donors a day to collect the blood needed by patients in the hospitals with which they collaborate, like Tomah Memorial.
As an extra incentive, everyone who attempts to donate will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard from the Tomah Culver’s as part of its “give a pint, get a pint” promotion.
To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. Forms are available at Tomah Memorial.
Donors can are strongly encouraged to register for a donation time online at tomahhospital.org
