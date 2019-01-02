Amanda and Nicholas Bures were surprised that their daughter, Elcy Jo, was the first baby born at Tomah Memorial Hospital in 2019. Elcy arrived at 5:42 a.m. Jan. 1 weighing 7 pounds 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches.
“Because I started having contractions early, we thought she should be a Christmas baby, but that did not plan out either,” Amanda said of the couple’s first visit to the hospital Dec. 25.
“It’s exciting and a little surreal still,” Nicholas added.
Elcy is the Mauston couple’s first child.
The couple said they chose TMH for the birth of their daughter based on the care they heard about.
“It was absolutely wonderful and all of our relatives that have come in have said it’s the most personalized (care) they have ever seen,” Amanda said.
“It was great,” added Nicholas.
As the first baby born in 2019, the couple received a gift basket from the New Beginnings Birth Center staff at Tomah Memorial.
Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said 264 babies were born at TMH last year, including 147 girls and 117 boys. He said 266 babies were born in 2017.
As for the most popular baby names in 2018, Prise said Logan was the top boys name last year, while there was a four-way tie for the most popular girls name: Raelynn, Olivia, Harper and Willow.
