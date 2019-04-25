Varicose veins may seem like a cosmetic issue, but officials at Tomah Memorial Hospital say the disorder can lead to a serious disease if left untreated.
It is why officials at Tomah Memorial are offering a complimentary screening event May 14 to help educate and raise awareness of leg vein issues and the potential health risk.
“If left untreated, varicose veins can progress to chronic venous insufficiency, a serious disease that can cause leg pain, swelling, restlessness, skin damage and ulcers,” said Tomah Memorial vascular surgeon Dr. John W. Robertson III.
Chronic venous insufficiency and varicose veins affect 30 million Americans, yet Robertson said reports indicate that fewer than 10 percent seek treatment.
“As we age, it’s important to take care of our entire body, including our legs, as they play a major role in helping us lead an active, healthy lifestyle,” said Robertson. “People with varicose veins must understand that they don’t have to suffer in silence. We can screen, diagnose and treat their condition.”
Robertson and staff from the hospital’s Specialty Clinic will conduct the screenings confidentially on a one-on-one basis during three sessions at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. in Tomah Memorial Hospital’s Specialty Clinic.
“What we are hoping to do is to first educate and from there to let patients know that we have a procedure here at Tomah Memorial that is cutting edge and that can help them lead their life in a more fruitful fashion,” Robertson said.
Pre-registration is required to attend the screenings by calling 608-374-0229. Attendance is limited.
