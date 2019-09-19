Tomah Memorial Hospital staff and former hospital staff are invited to say good-bye to the current hospital at 321 Butts Ave., during a special reception Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 p.m. in classroom C on the lower level of the hospital.
“The event will give staff a chance to walk through the hospital and share some memories of the current building before our move to Tomah Health,” said hospital marketing director Eric Prise.
Prise said activities at Tomah Memorial will shift to the new facility named Tomah Health at 501 Gopher Dr., Oct. 2.
“A great deal of planning and preparation has been taking place over the last two years for the move to our new facility on Tomah’s south side,” said Prise.
He said staff training and final installation of equipment and supplies have been under way since the hospital officially took ownership of the new facility last month.
The three-story, 140,000 square foot Tomah Health is a 25-bed critical access facility accredited by The Joint Commission and features 24-hour, emergency and urgent care, medical/surgical inpatient and outpatient care, diagnostic imaging, infusion services, women’s health with obstetrics and water birth options, rehabilitation services with physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology and cardiac rehabilitation, laboratory, in-house pharmacy, nutrition services, sleep services, respiratory therapy and community outreach programs.
“While Tomah Memorial was originally set up to cater to inpatient services, there has been a shift over the years to outpatient services. Tomah Health will provide for enhanced efficiencies and care,” added Prise.
The current hospital at 321 Butts Ave. opened in 1952 and has undergone a number of remodeling projects over the years.
“Many memories have been made at Tomah Memorial over the years, and we want to share some of those,” added Prise. He said a number of “heartwarming stories” have already been posted via the hospital’s social media pages.
Prise said a giant “good-bye” banner will be placed in classroom C to allow staff and former staff to write goodbye messages. ‘Thanks for the Memories’ selfie frames will be provided to capture special photos. Cake and refreshments will also be served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.