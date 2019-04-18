Children entering sixth thru eighth grades can learn the latest in baby-sitting safety during a number of Safe Sitter classes scheduled May 18, June 8, June 29 and July 20 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tomah Memorial Hospital.
“The Safe Sitter class is a highly respected course that provides aspiring babysitters with the knowledge and skills they need to set parents at ease and help out families that need a responsible sitter,” said Tomah Memorial community health educator Julie Anderson, RN. “The class is also a fun and hands-on experience for pre-teens and teens to learn how to safely and responsibly care for infants and children.”
Indianapolis pediatrician Dr. Patricia Keener developed the copyrighted program after a colleague’s toddler choked to death while in the care of an adult sitter. More than 600,000 graduates have completed the course at hundreds of cities across the country.
Anderson said that early registration is suggested since space is limited for each class. The cost of the class is $40, which includes the baby-sitting handbook, lunch and a snack.
For more information or to register, Anderson at 608-374-6617 or janderson@tomahhospital.org
