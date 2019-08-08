Tomah Middle School is holding its annual TMS Fall Rally Thursday, Aug. 15.
Parents are invited to stop by the school any time between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to take care of paperwork associated with the start of the school year and deposit money in their child’s lunch account.
Students can have their school picture taken, sign up for extracurricular organizations and obtain their class schedule and locker combination.
Materials won’t be handed out to a student unless a parent/guardian is in attendance.
The first day of class at the middle school is Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.