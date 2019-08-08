Tomah Middle School is holding its annual TMS Fall Rally Thursday, Aug. 15.

Parents are invited to stop by the school any time between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to take care of paperwork associated with the start of the school year and deposit money in their child’s lunch account.

Students can have their school picture taken, sign up for extracurricular organizations and obtain their class schedule and locker combination.

Materials won’t be handed out to a student unless a parent/guardian is in attendance.

The first day of class at the middle school is Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

