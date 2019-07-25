Mike Chapes had his entire future mapped out when he was in high school.
It didn’t involve teaching or education administration; it revolved around sports. A car accident, however, wiped out those plans and changed the course of his life.
Chapes has embraced the new path that led him toward education. He has been teaching since 1991 and is now the new Tomah Middle School principal.
A native of Chicago, Chapes spent his elementary and middle school years in Chicago before moving to Mukwonago, where he graduated from high school in 1985. Following high school Chapes attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, with a minor in coaching, in 1991. He later earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and curriculum and instructional design in 2004.
He lives with his wife, Liz, and has four adult children.
Chapes said in high school he was an athlete, participating in football, track and baseball and had established a clear path for his life, but that all changed after a car accident.
“I was kind of lost in the direction I was going to go in,” he said.
His high school teacher and track coach, Mike Furlong, helped him find a new direction, when he asked him to be an assistant coach for the season while he was still recovering, Chapes recalled.
“He saw how I did with the kids, and he said, ‘You’d be a pretty good teacher.’ The next thing you know I had a path,” he said. “I loved my teachers when I was a kid in school, but I never considered being a teacher, but trusting him and trusting in my parents gave me the opportunity to do that.”
Chapes said he was fortunate to have a new career fall into place, an experience he said is rare.
“It doesn’t happen for everybody; I got very lucky,” he said. “I always say ‘there’s always a plan B, you just sometimes don’t see it right away,’”
Chapes said he enjoys being an educator because of the difference he can make in students’ lives.
“I love the kids, I love the relationships that I create with the kids, the staff members, the community members,” he said. “I’m a people person, so for me, it’s right up my alley, I enjoy watching the kids’ faces light up, I enjoy helping them when they’re struggling and being there for them when there’s something difficult going on in their lives. It’s a calling that I feel like I have. Ever since being put on this path I kind of see how it’s really grown.”
He wants to help students find and chase their dreams and believes it’s his job to get them “the best education possible so they can achieve those dreams. It’s very rewarding.”
Since beginning his career Chapes has taught at Whitnall High School and Lakeland Union High School. He an assistant principal and athletic director at Ashland High School and Oregon High School before becoming a teaching principal at Stoddard Elementary School.
Chapes said he decided to make the switch to administration from teaching after one of his principals observed him dealing with student athletes and their families as a track coach. The principal told Chapes he “had a knack for it, you’ve got that leadership quality.”
“I was recruited by another high school in a school district close by up in Ashland for the position that they had open, so I made that leap then into that role, and it has been a fun journey,” he said.
Chapes is excited for his new role as principal of Tomah Middle School. His goal in the first year is to get acclimated to the new environment and learn about the school district.
“I’m not really making too many changes, just doing a lot of observing, and my initial onset is to kind of take a look and see what we all have in place and get a better understanding and not just be ‘the new guy is here, great, what’s going to happen?’” he said.
Chapes wants to get to know and build relationships with the staff, find out what needs there are and to grow the middle school environment and turn it into a place families can’t wait to send their children.
