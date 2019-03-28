Tomah Middle School seventh graders had the chance to scope out future job opportunities during the school’s annual Career Day event March 18.
Middle school math teacher Stephanie Hove said middle school is the time for students to consider what they want to do later in life.
“Career Day for the students is just a nice opportunity to show them all the different avenues that they can take after high school,” Hove said. “I think right now they think middle school is the only thing that matters, but you have to work through middle school to get to high school to do anything afterwards.”
Career Day allows students to see there are a lot of opportunities available to them, Hove said.
“We want to let them know that there’s not only college or the military but there are also trades and health care and other types of careers that they can go into to be successful and have a life after school,” she said. “We tried to pick speakers from different areas of the workforce ... so that there’s an option for all students, not just the ones who plan to go to a four-year university. We want them to know what their options are.”
During the event students attended four presentations by professionals. Students select which four they want to listen to out of eight speakers.
Middle school science teacher Steve Ewers said the school tries to invite speakers from an array of careers.
Presenters this year included an engineer from Toro, a lawyer, a professional in heating and cooling, an electrician from Oakdale Electric Cooperative, an emergency responder from Tomah Area Ambulance Service, a military recruiter, a pharmacist and a Wisconsin State Patrol officer.
Ewers said he’s appreciative and thankful that the presenters take time out of their day to speak with students. He said both students and faculty enjoy their presentations.
“The opportunity for us to connect with engineers and doctors and lawyers and all kinds of different professions and have them come and talk to the kids is just a great experience,” he said. “We just enjoy it.”
David McCarthy, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer and K9 handler, said Career Day is a great event for middle school students.
“Children need to start thinking about their careers at a younger age, especially if they want to go to a tech school or a four-year college or go right out into the workforce,” he said. “Those are decisions that need to be made at a fairly young age.”
For the most part, students were receptive to his presentation, even though they did get distracted by his dog Capo, who is trained in explosives detection.
“They were very receptive ... and asked great questions, and hopefully we have some future troopers and inspectors in these classes,” McCarthy said.
Ewers said students were also engaged in the presentation from an engineer with Toro.
“Attention in my classroom has been very good. They ask compelling questions about what’s going on,” he said. “Sometimes they’re a little quiet about what to ask; they’re not sure.”
Seventh-grader Dacoda Hollis said he enjoyed career day and all the opportunities it showed him.
“It basically gave me examples of other careers that I might want to do,” he said.
Fellow seventh-grade student Alexis Ritchart was surprised by how interesting the presentations were. She anticipated they were going to be boring.
“I like career day. The presentation was actually pretty cool; I didn’t think it was going to be as cool,” she said.
