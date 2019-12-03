Tomah Middle School presents 'Into the Woods Jr.'

All of Grimm's fairy tales will come together on one stage this weekend, when Tomah Middle School presents the musical Into the Woods Jr.

The musical revolves around a baker and his wife who yearn to have children. However, the couple has been rendered infertile by a vengeful witch.

To break the spell, the witch demands four items: a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn and a slipper as pure as gold. The obvious sources are Grimm's iconic characters: Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Cinderella, and they all have their own stories.

"It's about a bunch of fairy tales coming together because they all want something," said Kamryn Murray, who plays the witch.

Director Lisa McCormick has always wanted to produce the musical, which has a relatively small cast of 20 actors. Most of the lines are delivered in song, and, unlike most musicals, the production has few chorus numbers. A narrator (Aidan Craig) fills the story gaps to keep the plot moving.

"This is a very small cast, and everyone has a story to tell," McCormick said. "I was looking for people who can handle a solo and carry the stage on their own. It's mostly music − very little speaking parts in the show."