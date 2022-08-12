Tomah Middle School rally set for Aug. 18

Tomah Middle School is holding its annual TMS Fall Rally Thursday, August 18.

Parents and guardians are invited to stop in at any time between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to take care of all necessary information and paperwork to start the school year.

“Please plan on attending the TMS Fall Rally to help ensure that you and your child are ready for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year,” TMS principal Amy Langner said. “The Fall Rally allows parents to look through and fill out all necessary school paperwork and receive important information at a more leisurely pace with their child.”

Students can have their school picture taken, sign up for extracurricular organizations, pick up their schedule and receive their locker location and lock combination. Parents can deposit money in their child’s lunch account.

Materials will not be handed out to students unless a parent/guardian is in attendance.

The Fall Rally will be held in conjunction with a free immunization clinic at the middle school for children 3K through 12th grade. The clinic is sponsored by the Monroe County Health Department. No appointment is necessary.

The opening day of the 2022-23 school year is Thursday, Sept. 1.