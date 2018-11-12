Appreciation and honor of veterans is a focus of Veterans Day in the Tomah Area School District.
Steve Buss, Tomah Middle School principal and National Guard Sgt. First Class (Ret.) who served for 23 years, said Veterans Day is a time to give thanks to veterans past and present.
"Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, the very first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938," he said. "Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, living or dead, but it especially gives thanks to those veterans who are with us today who have served their country honorably during war or during peace time."
Tomah Middle School observed Veterans Day on Monday with its annual Veterans Day celebration.
At the end of the celebration, veterans approached a podium with their relatives connected to the middle school and shared a bit about their service.
Buss said in the world today, it's inevitable that someone knows a veteran. He said the celebration gives middle school students a taste of what it means for someone to be a veteran.
"Veterans are a part of a unique brotherhood and sisterhood; they cannot be truly explained or understood by others who have not served. Hopefully each of us in our own way, no matter how public or private, makes time in our busy lives to reflect and remember all who have served (and that are still serving today in our armed forces," he said. "Most of our students really don't have an idea of what that means. This is just giving a little bit of a taste of that. So it's nice for them to hear it from someone else other than from me or a parent; they can hear it from a variety of people from different experiences."
Amy Langner, TMS assistant principal and Army wife, appreciates the idea of Veterans Day and setting aside a day for remembering those who have served.
"I love the idea of giving the students the ability to see them and know just how close they are to them," she said. "I love the idea of giving us this day on Armistice Day, the remembrance, but we owe them everything we have. Just that time to really dedicate to them and say thank you and to the families as well."
Langner's husband, Mark, has served in the Army for the past 23 years and is still serving.
Mark Langner said he joined the armed forces because a friend he worked with served in the National Guard. He never forgot the dedication and enthusiasm his friend had for his annual training sessions.
It's important to remember veterans, Mark Langner said. They are the reason we have our free society.
"Without the veterans we wouldn't be a society able to do what we want; we'd more than likely be communists and told, 'You're doing this,'" he said. "It's just about honoring them. Memorial Day honors all that serve, but it's the veterans that made us to where we can have a free society − home of the free."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.