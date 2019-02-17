Tomah Middle School Science Club members spent Valentine's Day building hiding spots for fish.
Students in Steve Ewers' TMS science class Thursday built 11 "fish cribs" consisting of six wooden pallets stacked one on top of the other with holes cut in them. The cribs will provide upgraded habitat for fish.
"It's a place for smaller, feeder fish to take refuge, to be sheltered from larger game fish so that that population of fish can continue to grow," he said. "We've made some of the openings larger for larger game fish, too."
This is the third year the club has built fish cribs, but these are the first on Lake Tomah, Ewers said. In the past, he and Phil Johnson, the other club advisor and TMS art teacher, built the cribs on Perch Lake in Sparta. The last cribs built by the class was three years ago.
The Lake Tomah cribs were built at the south end of the lake, where water depth is about 8-10 feet, Ewers said. There are regulations that stipulate there be five feet of water above the cribs.
The south end is an ideal location for the cribs, Ewers said.
"There's a no-wake zone that goes through here ... and we're going to have more than (5 feet) of water," he said. "It's nice that it's not in the middle of the lake; nobody's going to be water skiing, and you can't make a wake. It's a slow area, great for fish."
Student Thomas Lisi said he enjoyed building the cribs and likes the idea behind them.
"I think it's a great opportunity because it actually is pretty hard to get fish in the winter; they never swarm around one area," he said. "I know that a couple places down on other lakes where I've been fishing, there are a couple of them where they've found places where there's broken stuff. It's just great."
He said the cribs are better hiding spots for the fish "so the bigger ones can't get too big and the smaller ones can live and be bigger."
Ewers said the project is consistent with the club's motto "to spend our lives doing things that will outlast it."
"Projects where kids can put their fingerprint on the community, to me, is the ultimate goal," he said. "We love service-oriented type projects, and this is just a great way to get the kids active, get them outside, something fun to do in the winter. And we have some fishermen in the group, so hopefully they'll benefit from it too."
Ewers was impressed by the students' attitudes during the experience.
"They worked amazing, not one complaint out of any of them, they worked hard the whole time and worked as a team," he said. "It was great, just a great experience for the kids in the club."
While the cribs' construction is complete, the project is not done yet, Ewers said. In a week or so when some of the snow clears, students will go back onto the lake and fill the cribs with brush and branches.
