February 16 was a day of science for Tomah Middle School students in the Science Olympiad.
It was the group’s first competition of the year, and the regional meet to determine who will move on to the state competition March 15-16.
Science Olympiad is a team competition in which students can compete in any of 23 events pertaining to scientific disciplines such as earth science, chemistry, biology, physics and engineering.
Manuela Coffey, TMS science teacher and Science Olympiad advisor, said 12 students competed in the event at Boyceville, where they scored 17th overall.
Ten of the 12 contestants will compete at the state meet on March 16 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, which will be the team’s final meet of the season.
The Regional competition was a new experience for all the members since it was a group of all new students. It was also new for Coffey, who just took over for former advisor Dan Manke.
It was stressful and exciting for the students, but they did well, Coffey said.
“They didn’t have any idea really what to expect when they got to Regionals, and that was a little nerve-wracking,” she said.
Partners in the anatomy and physiology category Aisha Hughart-Topgyal and Angie Salvino agree that the competition was nerve-wracking.
Hughart-Topgyal said the event in which they were entered was what made her nervous.
“I thought the test and events would be really hard,” she said. “Although there were some challenges, it wasn’t impossible. The most challenging part is the time management.”
Salvino said while stressful, in the end her nerves were nothing to be worried about.
Hughart-Topgyal and Salvino chose to participate in anatomy and physiology because they enjoy learning about the human body and how it works. Hughart-Topgyal also hopes to work in the medical field one day.
The girls placed third in the event, and their goal for the state meet is to place among the top 15. Hughart-Topgyal also hopes to complete the entire test.
Coffey said what she loves about Science Olmypiad is how many categories students can participate in.
“My favorite thing was that there are so many different options; there’s something for everybody,” she said. “It’s really cool that they can find the thing they’re interested in — maybe they take a test on anatomy and physiology or they build a boom lever. There was a group that they were given something broken and they needed to fix it and make it work, and they don’t know what they’re going to be doing ahead of time ... I like the creativity the kids have.”
The groups and students that will participate at the state meet are:
Hughart-Topgyal and Angie Salvino for anatomy and physiology, Manraj Grewal and Andrew Kerr for amazing mechatronics, Kendra Seering and Dani Ludke for circuit lab, Lucas Salzwedel and Alexis Voss for mystery achitecture, and Kendra Seering and Dani Ludke for experimental design.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.