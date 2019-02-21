The Tomah Middle School Science Olmypiad team competed at the regional meet on Feb. 16 in Boyceville.

Back row (left to right): Angie Salvino, Riley Smith, Andrew Kerr, Manraj Grenwal and Aiden Santiago.

Middle row: Delana Vanasse, Lucas Salzwedel, Frankie Samuels and Kendra Seering.

Front row: Alexis Voss, Aisha Hughart-Topgyal and Dani Ludke.

Missing: Patrick Whelan.