Tomah Middle School students win high honors at solo ensemble

Signing up for the highest level of middle school solo ensemble is much more than picking a song and singing it.
Music theater entrants wear a costume and project the character who sings the song. Vocalists in the classical division sing in a foreign language and must show evidence they comprehend what they’re singing.
And the judges aren’t very forgiving.
“It’s very difficult to get high scores because judges are very picky on (students’) vocal technique and posture,” said Ilene Quartemont.
Quartemont, who directs the Tomah Middle School choir, is proud of her eight students who earned “1” ratings in Class A during a solo ensemble competition at Sparta’s Meadowview Middle School Feb. 22.
Students perform in Class A, B or C and are given rankings from 1 to 5 with 1 being the best. Class A performers who achieve a 1-plus ranking advance to the State Festival in April.
Quartemont said Tomah’s 2020 class is exceptionally accomplished. She said only one to five of her Class A performers achieve the highest ranking in a normal year.
“I’m so fortunate that the students are so enthusiastic and want to make music,” Quartemont said.
She said this year’s students accomplished their high scores through hard work and attention to detail.
“The most important thing is their commitment to wanting to do it,” Quartemont said. “I believe if you can speak, you can be taught to sing.”
Tomah results:
Class A classical vocal solo with 1-plus ranking and advancing to state: Emmalee Fischer, Adam Johnson, Ava McKie, Maddy McNulty, Kami Murray, Anna Rose.
Class A musical theater vocal solo with 1-plus ranking and advancing to state: Margaret Cavaness, Emmalee Fischer, Kami Murray, Anna Rose, Lucas Salzwedel.
Class A classical vocal solo with 1 ranking: Margaret Cavaness (classical), Tanner Woodin (classical).
Class A classical vocal solo with 2 ranking: Adam Johnson (musical theatre), Lucas Salzwedel (classical).
Class B vocal solo with 1 ranking: Emmaline Allen, Katie Andrus, Gracie Betcher, Natalia Boyea, Jordan Brooner, Madi Brown, Simon Brummund, Falicia Christensen, Kendalyn Gregar, Aubrey Jungmeyer, Dani Ludke, Lexi Marler, Mya Mayer, Briahna Piepenburg, Kendra Seering, Kiley Thayer, Serenity Thayer, Jake Walters.
Class B vocal solo with 2 ranking: Kate Berry, Lauren Devito, Alauna Eckelberg, Nickelas Johnson, Savannah Myers, Nicholas Salzwedel, Makayla Ueeck.
Class C vocal ensemble with 1 ranking: New Kids on the Dock with Simon Brummund, Connor Granahan, Adam Johnson, Tommy Plowman, Lucas Salzwedel, Nicholas Salzwedel, Mason Welch, Tanner Woodin.
Class C vocal duet with 1 ranking: Zandrea Mason and Makayla Ueeck.
Class C vocal duet with 2 ranking: Aubrey Jungmeyer and Jake Walters.
Class B piano solow with 1 ranking: Molly Stavlo.
