Tomah Middle School students win high honors at solo ensemble

Signing up for the highest level of middle school solo ensemble is much more than picking a song and singing it.

Music theater entrants wear a costume and project the character who sings the song. Vocalists in the classical division sing in a foreign language and must show evidence they comprehend what they’re singing.

And the judges aren’t very forgiving.

“It’s very difficult to get high scores because judges are very picky on (students’) vocal technique and posture,” said Ilene Quartemont.

Quartemont, who directs the Tomah Middle School choir, is proud of her eight students who earned “1” ratings in Class A during a solo ensemble competition at Sparta’s Meadowview Middle School Feb. 22.

Students perform in Class A, B or C and are given rankings from 1 to 5 with 1 being the best. Class A performers who achieve a 1-plus ranking advance to the State Festival in April.

Quartemont said Tomah’s 2020 class is exceptionally accomplished. She said only one to five of her Class A performers achieve the highest ranking in a normal year.

“I’m so fortunate that the students are so enthusiastic and want to make music,” Quartemont said.