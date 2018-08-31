Tomah survived last week's heavy rainfall relatively unscathed, but it's only a short drive to communities that didn't. Friday, business and city leaders mobilized on behalf of their neighbors to the south.
The Toro Company in Tomah Friday issued a challenge to area businesses to help with local flood relief, and F&M Bank in Tomah announced it's collecting donations for flood victims.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 10 the Toro Company will set up an empty semi trailer at its facility located at 200 Sime Avenue. Toro officials are urging businesses to help fill the trailer with supplies of water, non-perishable food, bleach and cleaning supplies and pet food. All containers must be new and not opened.
"This isn’t just our employees in Monroe County who are deeply affected," said Toro director of operations Chris Hacker. "We also have employees in Vernon and Juneau Counties that need our help.”
Tomah received five inches of rain last week, but totals rapidly escalated south of the city to as much as 10 inches in southern Monroe County, southeastern Juneau County and northern Vernon County.
Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center president/CEO Tina Thompson said Tomah is a regional center for many of the communities impacted by the high water.
“Tomah is the big city compared to the surrounding villages and communities that surround us," she said. "Tomah employs their residents and has more resources than some of these rural communities. I know that the businesses here can step up and do great things when there is a need. We’ve all seen the devastation, and now is that time.”
Pete Reichardt, president/CEO of F&M Bank in Tomah, agreed. He said companies and individuals wanting to make monetary donations can do so at any Tomah F&M Bank location, and F&M Bank will match the first $1,000 of donations.
"Even if you personally weren’t affected by the flooding, you probably know someone that was, and you will probably feel the effects that it will have on our county’s economy," Reichardt said. "As soon as we heard the news on how devastating the aftermath really was, we knew we had to do something ... We would be happy to accept your donations, no matter how big or how small. Anything can help."
Monetary donations can be mailed to: F&M Bank, Attn: MC Disaster Recovery, PO Box 409, Tomah, WI 54660.
The city of Tomah is also offering help. Tomah city administrator Roger Gorius has discussed lending end-loading equipment to the village of Kendall, where eight inches of rain destroyed its biggest public park and threatened a nearby wastewater treatment.
Relief items can be taken to Toro Sept. 10-14 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., where a Toro semi trailer will be set up. The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center will work with the Salvation Army, Red Cross and other involved relief aid organizations to communicate the needs as well as the distribution of donated items.
“People in the area want to help but don’t know how − this is how," Tomah mayor Mike Murray said.
Hacker hopes more than one semi-trailer gets filled. He said Toro will provide as many vehicles as necessary.
"We hope it's 100 trucks," he said. "It's a call to arms and banding together ... Without our employees, we wouldn't be who we are."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
