Tomah museum brat sale/garage sale set for May 1

The Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum will hold a brat sale and garage sale Saturday, May 1 to coincide with the museum's opening for the 2021 season.

The brat meal will be served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum. located at 321 Superior Avenue. The cost is $6 and includes chips, cookies and a bottle of water.

The museum opened at its new, larger location last year. The museum is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through October. Admission is free.

To become a member of the Historical Society, visit tomahmuseum.com. The cost is $10 per year for individuals, $15 for a family membership and $30 for a business membership.

