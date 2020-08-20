 Skip to main content
Tomah museum receives grant to support software program
The Wisconsin Historical Society and Wisconsin Council for Local History have announced that 19 affiliated local historical societies are the recipients of $10,000 through the council's 2020 mini-grant program.

The Tomah Area Historical Society was awarded one of the mini-grants to support its PastPerfect Museum Collections computer software program.

This year's affiliate mini-grant program focuses on projects that strengthen a local organization's ability to preserve historical collections and other resources. The software helps collect and preserve Wisconsin's history at the community level.

The Tomah Area Historical Society museum is open at 321 Superior Avenue in Tomah Tuesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m. For more information on the museum and Tomah's local historical heritage, visit tomahmuseum.com.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

