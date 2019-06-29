Tomah Historical Society and Museum will host tales of ghosts, UFOs, werewolves, hodgas, Big Foot and other mysterious creatures and entities, when Wisconsin author Chad Lewis presents "Paranormal Wisconsin" during a museum fund-raising dinner Sunday, July 14 at Ground Round in Tomah.
Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. with either chicken or sirloin medallions, followed by the program at 7 p.m.
The cost is $25 per ticket.
For over two decades, Lewis has traveled the back roads in search of the strange and unusual. He has authored over 20 books on the supernatural, including The Most Gruesome Hauntings in the Midwest and road guides to the most haunted places in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.
Reservations are required by July 11 and can be made by mailing a check to the museum at 321 Superior Ave.
Funds raised from the dinner will support the museum's new, more spacious building that's scheduled to open later this summer.
For more information, call the museum at 608-372-1880.
