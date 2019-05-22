Dora Lanier, a 1981 graduate of Tomah High School, will be appearing in the play An Enemy of the People in Hastings, Minnesota.
The play will be presented at the Artspace Hastings River Lofts, Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance Sunday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 children; $15 adults.
This classic play examines how a community will respond when the water it relies upon for tourism is being poisoned and how far a community is willing to go to protect their town’s secret and avoid financial ruin.
The play, produced by Sod House Theater, headquartered in Minneapolis, is a bluegrass-infused adaption of Henrik Ibsen’s work. It will include interactive activities and a live vote during the show. A local bluegrass band will provide music.
Lanier grew up in the Tomah area and was active in theater during her high school career as well as performing with SRT and ACT. She lives in Seattle, where she performs in mystery and improvisational theater, directs school musicals, writes and performs for environment agencies and appears in training films for social workers and police officers with the Criminal Justice Training Commission in the state of Washington.
For more information, call Sod House Theater, 612-414-2032 or contact VisitHastingsMN.org and go to "events."
