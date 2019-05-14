It has been a hectic stretch for the Tomah High School boys tennis team.
Coach Ben Bannan’s squad recently completed a string of six matches in five days, culminating with a home quadrangular Saturday at LaGrange Elementary School.
The gauntlet started Tuesday at Sparta, where Tomah lost a 4-3 Mississippi Valley Conference decision. Tomah won two of the three doubles matches, but Sparta claimed three of the four singles matches. The number-one and number-two singles matches went to three sets.
Tomah returned home Thursday to face Holmen for another MVC matchup. The Timberwolves won two of the three doubles matches, but Holmen executed a sweep of singles to claim a 5-1 victory.
Friday, the Timberwolves hosted La Crosse Logan in an MVC makeup match and lost 6-1.
Saturday, Tomah posted a 1-2 record at a quadrangular conducted in a dual format. The Timberwolves defeated West Salem and lost to New Richmond and Viroqua.
Tomah finished the MVC season with a 0-6 dual record. The Timberwolves are 4-8-1 overall. Anthony Lord was Tomah’s only winner. He defeated Jared Restel at number-three singles in straight sets.
Tomah travels to the MVC tournament Friday with singles matches at Onalaska and doubles at La Crosse Logan.
The postseason begins Monday, May 20 with the Timberwolves hosting a WIAA Division 1 Regional at LaGrange starting at 9:15 a.m. The field includes La Crosse Central, Holmen, Marshfield, Onalaska, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. The meet will be moved to the Winona Tennis Center if rain is forecast.
Survivors of the Regional advance to the Wisconsin Rapids Sectional Wednesday, May 22.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
