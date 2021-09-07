Tomah nurse delivers babies in Uganda

Even though some might consider the country as a difficult place to live, Kett said the people thrive because of love and family.

“The world there is different, and the children don’t have the resources that we have in America but they have a lot of family and that love is what really sustains them,” Kett said. “If you look at the difference of what we have here and what is there in a difficult standpoint; they don’t find it difficult. It’s what their culture and their community is and they’re very loved by their parents and family.”

Kett initially said that she was not too concerned about traveling to the area in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we were there, we had only one person that they thought might be COVID positive, which turned out to be negative. But about two weeks after I left, COVID hit and it hit hard.” She said the biggest issue with COVID-19 was trying to get enough oxygen to patients.

“Staffing was also very slim," she said.

Another important part of the mission was teaching hospital midwives, nurses and hospital staff.

“We did some education and they were very receptive to the education,” Kett said. “They are very hungry for teaching and for learning, so that was great.”