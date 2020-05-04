Tomah nurses fill Mayo's need in Holmen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When a medical emergency strikes, health care staff need to be versatile and flexible.

Three Tomah nurses with the Mayo Clinic are putting those skills to use.

Dana Freemore, certified medical assistant; Amanda Larkin, RN; and Kim Libby, LPN, have been car pooling from Tomah to fill a need at Mayo’s respiratory care unit in Holmen. They meet in the Tomah Mayo parking lot at 6:30 a.m. to arrive for their Holmen a shift that starts an hour later.

“We haven’t worked at the Tomah clinic since March 31,” Libby said.

Mayo converted its Holmen family medicine clinic to a respiratory outpatient clinic for patients suffering from moderate illnesses not related to COVID-19. The converted clinic is designed to provide care to people with respiratory illnesses that don’t require hospitalization but aren’t able to treat their symptoms with over-the-counter medications.

Megan Eddy, Mayo nurse administrator for primary care, said the system was fortunate to have staff 50 miles away willing to transition on a short notice.