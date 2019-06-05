The Silver Jubilee of the Ordination of Monsignor Richard Gilles was celebrated on Sunday, June 2 at the Queen of the Apostles Parish (St. Mary’s Church) in Tomah.
The 3 p.m. Mass of Thanksgiving was concelebrated by 20 of his fellow priests.
The processional hymn Hail the Day That Sees Him Rise acknowledged the Feast of the Assumption. Following readings from Acts and Ephesians, Gilles’ homily touched on his various assignments in the Diocese of La Crosse, including the now humorous account of a wayward incense burner at McDonnell Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls.
Subsequent postings include parochial administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Eau Claire, studying Canon Law in Rome, moderator of the Diocesan Curia, and three times Vicar General for three bishops. Gilles came to Tomah in September 2010, his first appointment as a parish priest.
In July 2015, Gilles oversaw the merger of St. Mary’s Parish in Tomah and St. Andrew’s Parish in Warrens as one entity, Queen of the Apostles Parish.
“Without a doubt these last nine years have been some of the happiest I have known in my priesthood. I am so grateful to God and our Bishop that I am able to begin my tenth year among you. Thank you so much for richly blessing my life in more ways than you can ever know,” said Gilles.
Following the full-church Liturgy of the Eucharist (Mass), a 4:30 p.m.cocktail hour and 5:30 p.m. dinner and program were attended by 350 guests and parishioners in the Queen of the Apostles School gymnasium.
Oak Moser served as master of ceremonies, and the dinner prayer was given by Msgr. Joseph Hirsch. Following the sirloin tips and chicken dinner, both humorous and poignant remarks were made by Gilles’ sister Jill Pomietlo, Fr. Matt Simonar, Greg Zingler and Fr. Rick Stansberry.
After gift presentations, Gilles concluded the evening with thanks to the many parishioners who made the event possible.
“You have done a marvelous job in creating a beautiful environment to share a celebratory meal," he said. "A meal so special, a blessed opportunity to share food, drink, stories and friendship. I give all my gratitude to God for his goodness to me and especially as it has been made known to me through all of you.”
