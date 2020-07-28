Tomah Parks and Recreation Commission forwards plan for Boy Scout cabin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A log cabin at Buckley Park could be restored by late November if cost estimates stay within budget.

Members of the city of Tomah's Parks and Recreation Commission met outdoors Tuesday at Buckley Park to review plans for a cabin that was built as a meeting place for the Tomah Boy Scouts.

The cabin dates back to 1934 and fell into disrepair after the scout troop vacated the building and later disbanded. The city of Tomah has budgeted $100,000 to renovate the structure, which was placed on the Wisconsin Register of Historic Places and National Register of Historic Places in 2017.

Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said a renovated cabin would be an asset for the city. He said there is a demand for covered park shelters.

"We really don't have a rentable shelter like this within walking distance of downtown," Protz said. "I never realized how many people meet in Tomah. This is another nice thing to have."

The commission reviewed plans from CBS Squared that would restore the logs, replace the roof, repair the chimney and install sidewalk and parking. The plans maintain electricity to the building but don't provide for plumbing, heating or air conditioning. Protz said other amenities could be added later as budgets permit.