Tomah Parks and Recreation Commission forwards plan for Boy Scout cabin

A log cabin at Buckley Park could be restored by late November if cost estimates stay within budget.
Members of the city of Tomah's Parks and Recreation Commission met outdoors Tuesday at Buckley Park to review plans for a cabin that was built as a meeting place for the Tomah Boy Scouts.
The cabin dates back to 1934 and fell into disrepair after the scout troop vacated the building and later disbanded. The city of Tomah has budgeted $100,000 to renovate the structure, which was placed on the Wisconsin Register of Historic Places and National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said a renovated cabin would be an asset for the city. He said there is a demand for covered park shelters.
"We really don't have a rentable shelter like this within walking distance of downtown," Protz said. "I never realized how many people meet in Tomah. This is another nice thing to have."
The commission reviewed plans from CBS Squared that would restore the logs, replace the roof, repair the chimney and install sidewalk and parking. The plans maintain electricity to the building but don't provide for plumbing, heating or air conditioning. Protz said other amenities could be added later as budgets permit.
Protz said the next step is to submit the plans for bids. He said if the bidding process starts in August, construction could begin in September and be completed within two months.
The building lies within the city's downtown Tax Incremental Finance District and could be financed through the TID. However, commissioners were reluctant to exceed the $100,000 budget figure.
"If we don't have the money, it will stop at the council level," said city council member Lamont Kiefer.
Tomah Historic Preservation Commission has been fund raising for the project and paid for the schematics. The group had two fund raisers postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business, Protz updated the commission on damage done to the grandstand roof at Tomah Recreation Park after a June 2 thunderstorm. The roof covering the oldest part of the grandstand collapsed, leaving metal and other debris in the midway. There was also damage done to exterior fencing at the park.
Protz presented a timeline in which bids would be reviewed Oct. 15. Work would begin Nov. 9 with a Dec. 18 completion date. Insurance is expected to cover most of the cost.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
