Tomah's parks fared reasonably well through a tough winter.

Joe Protz, Tomah Parks and Recreation director, said there remains debris, tree branches and garbage that needs to be picked up and that park roads remain a bit rough, but he said park infrastructure withstood winter's onslaught.

The winter storm Wednesday and Thursday that dumped ice, rain and five inches of snow put cleanup a bit behind schedule, Protz said. Before that, he said cleanup crews were ready to go.

"We've got some work to do, but the goal is always to get our parks up and running by Memorial Day weekend," he said. "May 22 is our clean-up day. We partner with Our Town Tomah and other groups, and it's a big day for planting and for park clean up."

Another goal for the parks department is to get the outdoor restrooms functional by May 1, Protz said.

"We got a couple weeks to get those up and running," he said.

Once the remnants of this past storm are gone Protz, said preparation work will begin. He asked for people to be patient as city crews get the city's public spaces ready for spring.

"It's too bad we had to get this storm because things were starting to get greened up," he said. "We just need things to dry up so we can get in there and get things picked up."

Meghan Flynn can be reached at meghan.flynn@lee.net.

