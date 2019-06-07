A 21-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after an attempted armed robbery June 5.
According to the Tomah Police Department, Jakob Layland entered a Kwik Trip store on Tomah's north side shortly before 10:30 p.m. brandishing a knife and demanding money from a store clerk. The clerk refused to comply and called 911.
Layland responded by sticking a knife into a credit card machine and fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.
A short time later, Layland was located walking on the south end of the city, where he was apprehended with the assistance of a canine unit.
Layland was taken to the Monroe County Jail and booked for attempted robbery, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.
Tomah police were assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
