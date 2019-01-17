TOMAH -- The remains of a body found in Tomah last fall have been identified as a Tomah man who had been missing for over nine months.
The Tomah Police Department was notified Tuesday that 80-year-old Harold A. Anderson was the person found dead in the 700 block of Townline Road Sept. 17. His skeletal remains were sent to the state crime lab in Madison for identification.
Tomah police were notified Jan. 1, 2018, that Anderson had been missing for over a month. Police launched a missing person investigation, which included a search of Anderson's home, contacting places he was known to visit and a review of his financial records. None produced leads to his whereabouts.
Anderson's remains were discovered by a person inspecting a power line in an undeveloped field for possible tree-trimming services.
Tomah Police chief Mark Nicholson said the cause of the death hasn't been determined.
