Police are pursuing a pair of death investigations in Tomah.

Police responded to a welfare check on the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 4 and discovered the body of 37-year-old Jacob Zimmerman. Tomah Police Department Sgt. Eric Pedersen said the cause of Zimmerman's death is unknown and likely won't be determined until an autopsy is performed.

Pedersen said the investigation is ongoing.

On Aug. 5, Tomah police and Tomah Area Ambulance Service personnel were dispatched to the 900 block of Lemonweir Parkway shortly before noon to treat an unresponsive male juvenile. First aid was performed at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to Tomah Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have yet to release the name of the juvenile. The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

