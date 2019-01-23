A state-wide endangered missing person alert has been issued for a cognitively disabled adult from the Tomah area.
According to the the Tomah Police Department, 23-year-old Jonathan Coenen was reported missing Saturday by his guardian around 10 a.m. He is believed to be traveling to Orlando, Florida, via Greyhound bus.
Several police agencies along the Greyhound route have been contacted.
Tomah police said there were two vehicles related to the missing person report and that both vehicles have been located.
