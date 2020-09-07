Tomah police make traffic control request

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah Police Department and the Tomah Area School District are asking for the public's assistance with traffic control in the area of the Tomah High School and Tomah Middle School over the next couple of weeks during road construction near the two schools.l

Students and family members accessing the high school should use West Jackson Street to the Butts Avenue entry and exit to the parking lot. Buses and school staff members should use the Lincoln Avenue entry and exit. It's part of an effort to limit/reduce the amount of traffic on the side streets between the high school and the middle school.

An alternative for parents is to drop children off on West Juneau Street so they can use the sidewalks along Butts Avene and Lincoln Avenue.

As the road construction on Butts Avenue progresses, the police department anticipates there will be additional traffic control requests. The department describes the construction situation as "fluid" and asks drivers to be "flexible and patient."

Construction on Butts Avenue is expected to be complete by the end of October.

