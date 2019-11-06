A 24-year-old Humbird man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drugs and weapons charges after an Oct. 16 traffic stop.
Steven T. Pozega was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping.
Police identified a northbound vehicle on Superior Avenue driven by Pozega shortly before 1 a.m. with a defective registration lamp and a missing passenger side mirror. The report says Pozega’s vehicle nearly struck a patrol car as it attempted to change lanes before turning onto East La Crosse Street and coming to a stop.
Pozega was asked by police if he had any weapons. He admitted there was a pistol in the center console of his vehicle and that he didn’t have a concealed carry permit. He said the pistol, identified as a Ruger LCP .380, was owned by someone else.
A search of Pozega’s person allegedly found a plastic gem bag containing methamphetamine. He was placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle, police also found three more gem bags containing methamphetamine residue, a syringe with white residue, two clean syringes, two cut straws and a Ruger magazine containing six rounds.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Ryan Richard Halverson, 38, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He is accused of screaming during an Oct. 16 disturbance at a Superior Avenue residence and violating a bond condition that prohibits him consuming alcohol.
Luke Alan McCollam, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from possessing alcohol.
McCollam was pulled over Oct. 17 after operating left of the center line on North Glendale Avenue. McCollam passed a field sobriety test, but a search of his vehicle found eight cans of beer, five of which had been opened, according to the report.
Kenneth Dean Wilson, 35, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for identity theft, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping. He is accused of giving police the identity of another individual during an Oct. 19 traffic stop on Hollister Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. He was pulled over for operating left of center.
Drew Rober Scheitler, 31, Tomah, and Jaimee Lynn Perry, 29, Warrens, were referred to the district attorney for drug possession.
Police observed Scheitler in the company of Perry in violation of a bond condition that prohibits Scheitler from having contact with known drug users. Police determined a short time later the same prohibition applied to Perry. Police approached the two, both of whom denied they had any drugs or alcohol.
Police searched a purse belonging to Perry and allegedly found numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including clean and used syringes, a metal cap and a cut straw. Perry and Scheitler were both handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail. A short time later, police found a baggie with methamphetamine in on the backrest where Scheitler has been seated.
Scheitler and Perry were both referred for possession of methamphetamine, and Perry was also referred for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin Khoa Gjere, 20, Rushford, Minnesota, was referred to the district attorney for allegedly stealing $551.75 worth of electronics from Walmart. The report says police recovered two of the stolen items valued at $107.98 from Gjere’s person Oct. 22.
Gjere was referred for non-residential burglary, possessing stolen property and retail theft. A search of his vehicle allegedly found a marijuana pipe, which triggered a referral for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher James Taylor, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after an Oct. 23 disturbance at a Nicholas Street address.
A woman told police that Taylor yelled profanities at her, pushed her on a bed and struck her in the face. She said Taylor later followed her down the stairs and head-butted her, which caused her considerable pain. The report says Taylor also punched a canvas picture on his out of the residence.
Taylor reportedly cut himself on a putty knife during the altercation and was treated at Tomah Health. The wound left behind multiple blood splatters inside the residence.
Taylor was referred for non-aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Dawn Nikolle Walters, 43, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for failure to install an ignition interlock device. She was pulled over Oct. 23 shortly before 7 a.m. on West McCoy Boulevard for a suspended driver’s license.
Todd Richard Uptagraw, 57, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He was referred after being involved in an Oct. 25 traffic accident on Green Acres Avenue.
Dewey A. Lambert, 83, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from operating a motor vehicle unless properly licensed. Lambert was involved in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 25 that resulted in a passenger from the other vehicle being transported to Tomah Health.
John C. Lange, 43, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after police were dispatched to an Oct. 26 disturbance at a Superior Avenue residence.
Police responded around 11 p.m. after a witness said Lange had locked a woman inside an apartment. The report said Lange refused a police request to enter the unit. He later relented when the woman said she wanted to speak to police.
The woman told police that Lange had gotten physical with her and refused to let her leave. She said Lange smashed an electronic tablet belonging to her during the altercation. Police recovered that tablet from the garbage with its screen cracked. During the investigation, police observed a metal smoking device with residue, a marijuana grinder and a green, leafy substance sitting on a table.
Lange was referred for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also has bond conditions from Juneau County which prohibit him from possessing a controlled substance, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
John C. Smith, 50, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over on North Glendale Avenue around 4 a.m. after police ran a license plate check.
Jeffrey S. Cartwright, 30, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police allegedly found a marijuana grinder in Cartwright’s vehicle after police responded to an Oct. 26 traffic complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.