A 28-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after a Nov. 2 traffic stop. Randi Faye Rossett was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Police observed suspicious behavior inside a southbound vehicle on Superior Avenue shortly after noon. According to the report, the driver noticed the squad car, frantically looked in the back seat, slammed the brakes and turned onto Center Drive. The vehicle had a cracked windshield.
The report says the vehicle attempted to avoid police by turning on to a dead end street and leaving when law enforcement was no longer in view. Police eventually pulled the vehicle over on Superior Avenue near Elizabeth Street. The vehicle was filled with cigarette smoke, and the driver appeared nervous.
Police searched the driver, Rossett and another passenger and found no contraband. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a glass smoking pipe with a green, leafy substance and gem bag containing methamphetamine. The items were found in the outside pocket of a purse. Fossett reportedly admitted the purse belonged to her.
The driver was issued three warnings for equipment violations.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Andre J. Williams, 63, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over Oct. 17 for a loud muffler shortly before 1 a.m. while traveling north on Kilbourn Avenue.
Benjamin Michael Johnson, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of punching a man in the head and driving a vehicle in a loud, erratic manner during an Oct. 29 incident.
Anna W. Rivers, 34, Green Bay, was referred to the district attorney for identity theft. She is accused of telling a Green Bay business she was authorized to use a debit card belonging to a Tomah man. The report says the unauthorized charge totaled $421.93.
Kaleb Nolan Christenson, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for two separate incidents of operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
The first was Oct. 28 after police observed a vehicle driven by Christenson turn very quickly from Jackson Street onto Parkview Drive. Police followed Christenson to a Lisa Square residence, where Christenson had parked the vehicle.
The second was Nov. 1 shortly before 2:30 a.m. after police ran a license plate check and followed Christenson back to the Lisa Square residence.
Simon Curtis Snowball, 27, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over Oct. 29 on West Veterans Street after police ran a license plate check.
Jazanne Victoria Newell, 44, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for unlawful use of a phone. She is accused of using a cell phone to transmit threatening text messages and abusive posts on Facebook. The report says Newell was uncooperative when contacted by police and told an officer, “Have a nice day idiot.”
Jeremiah Allen Koehler, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a 9 p.m. curfew. The report says Koehler was identified Nov. 1 leaving Kwik Trip at 9:06 p.m.
Jessica Lee Resop, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a no-contact order on multiple occasions since June 11.
Peter James Ludke, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for non-aggravated battery and disorderly conduct after a Nov. 3 incident at a West Veterans Street residence.
The report says police could hear a significant amount of yelling after arriving at the residence. A woman at the residence said Ludke became angry and threw multiple items, including a wallet that struck the woman in the nose. The report says the woman’s nose was visibly swollen.
Jeremiah Allen Koehler, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for resisting an officer and bail jumping.
Police responded to a Glendale Avenue residence Nov. 3 after bond monitoring received a tamper signal from a GPS bracelet assigned to Koehler. The report says Koehler appeared irritated by the presence of law enforcement and refused to immediately allow police inside.
An officer asked Koehler where his bracelet was, and he pointed to a bag next to his chair and said, “right there.” The bracelet was not on his person. He told police he couldn’t get his boots on over the bracelet and cut it off.
The report says Koehler resisted orders to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, resisted efforts to place him the squad car and was belligerent with staff after being transported to the Monroe County Jail.
