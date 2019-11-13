City of Tomah voters will pay the same city property tax rate as last year.
By a 7-0 vote Tuesday with council member Mary Ann Komiskey absent, the Tomah City Council passed a 2020 budget with a tax rate of $8.64 per thousand. The rate was $8.64 in 2019.
The council was originally presented a rate of $8.63, but the city was able to add $8,000 after the state's expenditure restraint formula was recalculated. City administrator Roger Gorius said the extra money will be used as contingency to cover payroll expenses.
Council members made one change Tuesday. They approved a motion from Richard Yarrington to increase the annual salary for the municipal judge from $12,000 to $13,000 per year.
It marks the first increase in the municipal judge's pay since 2015. The position is up for election next spring, and state law prohibits the increase from taking effect until May 1, 2020, when the judge's new term begins.
The city portion of the property tax levy grew by 5.1 percent to $5,607,451. However, that was offset by a sharp decrease in the lake district levy, which dropped from 38 cents per thousand to 10 cents. Lake Committee chair Lamont Kiefer said the decrease was due to dredging work that accounted for most of the 2019 levy. The lake district coincides with Tomah's city limits.
Property valuation in the city rose by $11.3 million, or 1.76 percent.
Nobody spoke during public hearing on the budget that preceded the vote.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
